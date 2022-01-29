Trevena Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,105 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,672% compared to the typical daily volume of 683 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 93.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 7,704,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

TRVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

