TriumphX (TRIX) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $969,528.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded up 38% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TriumphX

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

