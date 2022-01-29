Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $117.86 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

