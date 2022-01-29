Truist Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for South State in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Truist Financial also issued estimates for South State’s FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Shares of South State stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. South State’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in South State by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth about $62,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in South State by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,593,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

