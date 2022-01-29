Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

