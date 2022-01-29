Truist Financial Comments on Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Shares of DLR opened at $148.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average of $158.78. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $136,006,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.