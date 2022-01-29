Truist Financial Corp Has $144,000 Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Monroe Capital worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCC stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

