Truist Financial Corp Invests $216,000 in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NREF opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a current ratio of 904.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 100.98% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

