Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,050 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of PermRock Royalty Trust worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.51.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 182.61%.

PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

