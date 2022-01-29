Truist Financial Corp Takes $205,000 Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $212.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.71. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.71. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $194.50 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

