Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates $44.00 Price Target for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Methanex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

Methanex stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Methanex by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

