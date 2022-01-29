Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

