Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Sells 508 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.97.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $569.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

