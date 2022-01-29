Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.