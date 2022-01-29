Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.36.

Shares of TWLO opened at $188.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $172.61 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

