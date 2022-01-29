Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $67.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Twitter by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $6,881,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 14,335,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,889,203. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. Twitter has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.