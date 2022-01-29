U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 46,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

