U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Short Interest Down 100.0% in January

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
USEI stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.
U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.