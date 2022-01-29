U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Short Interest Down 100.0% in January

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

USEI stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.

U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corp. is a diverse energy firm, which develops hybrid fuel systems and technologies. It engages in the production of bio-fuel; as well as develops products and services for the medical marijuana and hemp sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

