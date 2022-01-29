U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.94 Million

Brokerages expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report $515.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $503.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $455.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:USX remained flat at $$4.29 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 211,832 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $1,648,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,975 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

