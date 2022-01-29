UBS Group Boosts British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target to GBX 640

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 580 ($7.83) to GBX 640 ($8.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised British Land to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.88.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.48 on Friday. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.