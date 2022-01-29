UBS Group Lowers Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Price Target to €3.80

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.