UBS Group Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $94.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.54.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

