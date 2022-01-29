UBS Group Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.36 ($185.64).

ETR:WCH opened at €128.40 ($145.91) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a one year high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €144.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

