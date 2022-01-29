UBU Finance (UBU) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a market capitalization of $90,027.79 and $8,615.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UBU Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,263,888 coins and its circulating supply is 7,445,331 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

