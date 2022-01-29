UEX (TSE:UEX) Trading Up 6.8%

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) shares were up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 224,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,426,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$165.86 million and a P/E ratio of -30.50.

UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

