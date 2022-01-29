UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $79.75 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

