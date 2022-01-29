UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $312,121.12 and approximately $117,797.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

