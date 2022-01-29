Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 61,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,386,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $45,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

