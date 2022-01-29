Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($51.14) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

