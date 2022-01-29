Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.97

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.97 and traded as high as C$23.17. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$23.05, with a volume of 65,544 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNS shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.97.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

