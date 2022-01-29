UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $188.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.69. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $181.43 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

