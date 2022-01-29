UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $188.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.69. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $181.43 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.98.
In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About UniFirst
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
