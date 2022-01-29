Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.26. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $11.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.93. 2,660,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.66. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.