uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 10,901 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QURE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Get uniQure alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.