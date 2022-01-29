Unistake (UNISTAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $36,636.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unistake has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.22 or 0.06786191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.04 or 0.99852835 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,285,215 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

