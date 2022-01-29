United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.