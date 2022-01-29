United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $307.76, but opened at $328.82. United Rentals shares last traded at $318.35, with a volume of 7,090 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.17.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.39.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

