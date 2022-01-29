Universal Health Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.06. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.