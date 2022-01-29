Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $58.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 2,275,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,723. Upwork has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,365 shares of company stock worth $11,391,942 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

