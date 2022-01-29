US Bancorp DE Buys 10,013 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1,029.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $101.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $97.05 and a 52-week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

