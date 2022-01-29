US Bancorp DE Buys 739 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 238.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.53.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

