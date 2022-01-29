US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 2,795.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $58.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

