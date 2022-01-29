US Bancorp DE Has $1.46 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,628,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

