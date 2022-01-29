US Bancorp DE Has $1.50 Million Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Proto Labs worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $237.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

