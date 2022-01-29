US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -365.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

