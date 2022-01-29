US Capital Advisors Comments on EnLink Midstream, LLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,810,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,714,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 88.1% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 916,749 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

