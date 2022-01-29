US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of CQP opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $49.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

