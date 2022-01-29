US Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 30,347 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,183% compared to the average daily volume of 483 call options.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,663 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in US Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

