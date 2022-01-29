USDX Hits Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014157 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars.

