VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $300.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.83), with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.78).

EGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on VAALCO Energy from GBX 345 ($4.65) to GBX 380 ($5.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their price objective on VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.52) to GBX 345 ($4.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £178.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 259.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Bradley Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.18), for a total transaction of £151,438.08 ($204,314.73).

About VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.