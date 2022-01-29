Vabble (VAB) Hits Market Cap of $3.40 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $89,788.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004451 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,110,862 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

